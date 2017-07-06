Transcript for Trial begins for teen accused of encouraging 18-year-old to commit suicide

A woman in Massachusetts on trial for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life. Young man's mother has already testified that she saw no signs that he intended to harm himself. ABC's aging banker has more. When year old Michelle Carter. Accused of pushing the young man she says she loved to his death. Prosecutors say Carter at that time a high school student pressured eighteen year old Conrad Roy the third. To commit suicide in 2014. At the heart of the case tens of thousands of tax between the two Carter repeatedly telling him it's time and you need to just do it. Cell phone records showing Carter telling him to get back inside the truck when he has second thoughts Carter's attorney blaming her behavior on the medication she was taking. It's a suicide. Even if somebody supports another individual and eight suicide doesn't create. A homicide. Adrian banker at ABC news tonton Massachusetts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.