Trial begins for woman accused of killing twin sister by driving off Hawaii cliff

Alexandria Duval is accused of killing her twin, Anastasia Duval, in 2016.
1:32 | 01/29/18

Comments
Transcript for Trial begins for woman accused of killing twin sister by driving off Hawaii cliff
Before. If you all. No break. Who. Horton glory. Three. Hauler. However. When. The what the those three. Hours. Or. Truth is. Book Hillary. All the and breathe the Gator yeah we'll you cry you reporter. That indicated. Deliberate work. And it won't block the acceleration. And we're. He's only. Long. This case is tragic accident. Not murder. Parker's. You. Evidence. From the vehicle we'll show. From. Survey pool. Was showing the car initially went through bitter herb it would Q&A driver's side. But that did not activate your things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52691622,"title":"Trial begins for woman accused of killing twin sister by driving off Hawaii cliff","duration":"1:32","description":"Alexandria Duval is accused of killing her twin, Anastasia Duval, in 2016. ","url":"/US/video/trial-begins-woman-accused-killing-twin-sister-driving-52691622","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
