Transcript for Trump calls Texas church shooting an 'act of evil'

Let me begin today by addressing the horrific shooting. In Sutherland springs Texas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families. Of today's. Horrible and murderous attack. This act of evil occurred as the victims and their families. Were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain. And grief we all feel. And we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones. They so dearly love to. Our hearts are broken. But in talked times and these are dark times. Such as these. Americans do what they do best. We pull together. We join hands we locked arms. And just through the tears. And through the sadness. We stand strong close so strong. My administration will provide its full support. To the great state of Texas. And all local authorities investigating. This horrible crime. I've spoken. Just a few minutes ago with governor Abbott. And we offer our thanks to be first responders. The FB. All of the many. People involved. Both federal and other lives. Ultimately they stopped the suspect. And surrendered an immediate. Life saving aid to. Certain victims of the shooting. I will continue to follow the developments. Closely. All of America is praying to god. To help the wounded. And the families. Of the victims. We will never ever leave their side. Ever.

