TSA CT scanners not 'ready yet,' TSA administrator says

"I don't want to deploy a whole bunch of systems out there and find out that they don't work, TSA Administrator David Pekoske told ABC News.
03/07/18

Transcript for TSA CT scanners not 'ready yet,' TSA administrator says
Most of this UT's. Why can't you deploy that's why more testing. We do testing so that when we deploy we know it knows what it's advertised to do so I don't wanna. Foil want to systems out there find out that they don't work or level want to systems authored find out that. The passenger throughput is you know half of what. It currently is and I appreciate the concern to get them up with news nobody that wants to go faster than I do we but the airlines in the companies that are making instruments as it's ready let's go. Right in and I would say we're not sure it's ready.

