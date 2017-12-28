Transcript for Tucson authorities say man pretending to be a police officer pulled over cars

The men being searched in this dash cam video RD victim in this investigation. The two so police department says on December 19 to three men were stopped by someone. Pretending to be an undercover police officer who had set up his own camera. One victim was put in handcuffs the police impersonator said he didn't have a key to one lock them in the mid have to go down to the station. That's when they called 911. Just watching the video on this one he's doing a lot of stuff that we do which makes you think he's been he's been watching what police steer the suspect was driving a white unmarked sedans and how to police scanner app as he talked to people. And and then here. You have been here. Doing. Based off information from these victims officers were able to rest the suspect. At a home in laurel valley where they served a search warrant deadening found this dash cam video that shows the impersonator interacted with at least four cars are missing a day. All of them on the south side including near tenth avenue and fortieth. This was at a park. You know doing anything in the vehicle. It's possible the suspect was looking for drugs he asked a number of times but searching. Officers didn't find a gun on him but demand it happened the Taunton. TPD does have officers working in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles but they would carry a badge and police ID if you think your being stopped by an impersonator called 911. Every officer that does a traffic stop immediately gets on the radio and calls it out before the stops actually. Conducted. So somebody from 91 and I want operator will be able to tell you right away yes that is a legitimate police officer he's called and in his view need to stop.

