Transcript for TV film crew arrested after TSA allegedly catches them intentionally bringing fake explosive to airport

It is 609 and several members of a freelance TV crew have been arrested and Newark Airport after they tried to sneak a fake bomb. Past security just live look right now the airport this morning a TSA spokesperson said the crew. Try to bring the fake explosive and a carry on bag but. It was immediately detected by TSA officers at least seven people are now facing charges and possible fines up to thirteen thousand dollars. It is not clear what television network the crew claimed to work full.

