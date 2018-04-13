Transcript for Former TV producer arrested for allegedly killing her sister

This is the face of a TV producer who policing killed her own disabled sister three years ago. Police believe Jill Blackstone drugged her partially deaf and blind sister Wendy Blackstone. They say she input Wendy in the garage with three of her dogs and set it on fire neighbors in the area still remember the chaotic aftermath. The results an accident happened. Right and then we'll. And deported to the door so outsiders seeing him dining control rules the U. And what's going on. At the time Wendy was found unconscious in a close garage filled with carbon monoxide. The charcoal barbecue was burning inside the garage which detectives say killed Wendy and to look for three dogs. Jill told investigators for sister had committed suicide. But her statements were inconsistent and she was arrested without enough evidence to charge Jill she was released until now. And to be honest because they didn't know like. What do the American. You know I mean usually that they can call off talks played at all mystic area on them. Investigators now say she killed her partially deaf and blind sister out of frustration. They say she didn't want to provide her long term care and the costs that came with it. It was very quiet. She was very reserved and and you never know about considerate people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.