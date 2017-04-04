Now Playing: Firefighters honor family who returned lost wallet

Now Playing: 3 people killed after boiler explodes inside box company

Now Playing: Twister touches down, flips car in Louisiana

Now Playing: 'That train would have gotten him': Man pulls off subway rescue

Now Playing: Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia opens up about life with the late pop icon

Now Playing: 3 killed in boiler explosion caught on camera

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for alleged Texas cop killer

Now Playing: Senate showdown over Supreme Court confirmation

Now Playing: Teen punches shark to escape attack off Florida coast

Now Playing: Los Angeles firefighters battle huge blaze at food processing plant

Now Playing: Tractor-trailers catch fire outside South Florida warehouse

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Now Playing: Louisiana is in a state of emergency, as twister lifts up car and drops it back down

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas

Now Playing: Hardwood floor in final March Madness game was made in Michigan

Now Playing: Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15

Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics

Now Playing: 2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park

Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing