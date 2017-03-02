Transcript for Uber CEO Steps Down From Trump Economic Advisory Council

This CEO of Hoover has quit an economic panel advising president trump. Under pressure after thousands of Hoover customers deleted their accounts in the wake of president trumps travel ban. Travis cal and it said in an internal memo that joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda. Nordstrom says it's dropping a bomb could trumps fashion line because of declining sales. The department store chain says it typically cuts about 10% of its brands every season to make your room for new stock. The move comes during a weeks long campaign called grab your wallet a boycott of retailers caring in Monaco or Donald Trump merchandise.

