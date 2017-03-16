Ultimate snowball fight as train barrels into station

More
Commuters in Rhinecliff, New York, were showered by a wave of snow generated by an Amtrak train.
0:39 | 03/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ultimate snowball fight as train barrels into station
That's no tsunami you might say oh my goodness check this out people waiting for a train in New York got. Quite a scare after the blizzard take a look at the train and barrels down the track clearing the snow permits cat in the processed. Shalit were waiting all those commuters. With all that snow. And crazy they Galley carry on this desperately trying to about a land yes some even managed to grab their cellphones capturing Mets know apocalypse. It's not the entry they wanted to cut.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46167571,"title":"Ultimate snowball fight as train barrels into station","duration":"0:39","description":"Commuters in Rhinecliff, New York, were showered by a wave of snow generated by an Amtrak train.","url":"/US/video/ultimate-snowball-fight-train-barrels-station-46167571","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.