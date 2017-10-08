Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House

An unarmed Russian Air Force reconnaissance jet flew over several government buildings and landmarks in the nation's capital Wednesday, including the Pentagon, U.S. Capitol, National Mall and the White House, ABC News has confirmed.
Transcript for Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House

