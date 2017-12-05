Undocumented mother granted temporary stay on deportation after 86 days in sanctuary

An undocumented mother of four who took refuge in a Denver church out of fear of being deported to Mexico was granted a stay of removal and will leave the sanctuary Friday, her attorney said.
2:39 | 05/12/17

Transcript for Undocumented mother granted temporary stay on deportation after 86 days in sanctuary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

