Transcript for United CEO feels 'shame,' passengers will be compensated

Two more officers and prompted the forced removal of a passenger from the United Airlines flight have been put on leave. This as the airline struggles to address the outrage over the incident. It confirms to ABC that it is refunding. Every single passenger who was on board that flight for the full price of their ticket. The airline CEO also spoke exclusively with ABC news. Apologizing. To the passenger. Reversing course after first calling him disruptive and belligerent. Do you think he's at fault in any way. I know the he can't be he was paying passenger sitting RC and R&R and and no one should be treated. CEO is now promising big changes such as law enforcement no longer being called to pull off about passengers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.