Transcript for United CEO promises 'thorough review' of passenger incident

Nine and taking you. The video with 69 year old man dragged off the Chicago to little old white sparking outrage. United Airlines needed to bump passengers to make room for four crewmembers. But no volunteers. I couldn't believe what I was seeing or hearing united airlines' CE OR and I was told employees they have behind them. And deeply regrets the situation. But he blamed the passenger who that was offered 1000 dollars in compensation. Knowing that they'll making international headlines especially in China. Word has big business that passenger reportedly heard shouting that he's a doctor in Chinese. The company's value dropping more than 700 billion dollars of the opening bell. While this may blow over in May not be a hit to their actual earnings out in the future. That is not cut the kind of headline that you want to see. It's the second recent PR mess for you nine at two weeks ago the airline may two teenage girls change out of their leggings before boarding a Denver to Minneapolis flight. This time the anger includes a few jokes the house Agnew United Airlines motto is trending. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live also having fun at united expense. We stay youth laughed you flagged. If not ten. The CEO of united airline sent out a new statement apologizing to this customer promising a thorough review. Federal special out at 86 million passengers. United deny boarding to 3700 people because of overbooking. More than 60000. Voluntarily give up their seats. Can a vote on ABC news New York.

