University of Chicago releases video of student shot by police

More
A University of Chicago student who was shot and wounded by campus police has been charged with aggravated assault against the officer.
0:51 | 04/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for University of Chicago releases video of student shot by police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54265032,"title":"University of Chicago releases video of student shot by police","duration":"0:51","description":"A University of Chicago student who was shot and wounded by campus police has been charged with aggravated assault against the officer.","url":"/US/video/university-chicago-releases-video-student-shot-police-54265032","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.