Unsecured Car Rolls Off Ferry

A car rolled off of a ferry taking tourists to a New Years party on an island and was lost at sea. Thankfully, nobody was inside.
0:45 | 01/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Unsecured Car Rolls Off Ferry
