Now Playing: Unsecured Car Rolls Off Ferry

Now Playing: Roaming Emu Turns Heads in California Community

Now Playing: Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins

Now Playing: Car Rolls Off Ferry in Australia

Now Playing: Twins Born In Different Years

Now Playing: 2016 Summarized in Two Parody Videos

Now Playing: Dad and Daughter Flaunt Fantastic Balancing Skills

Now Playing: Baby Pandas Debut at Austrian Zoo

Now Playing: Rare, Endangered Pygmy Slow Lorises Born

Now Playing: Moose Runs Alongside Car on Montana Highway

Now Playing: Cows Moo-ve Down Nebraska Interstate

Now Playing: The Mannequin Challenge Travels to Space

Now Playing: NYC Uber Driver Passes 240 Green Lights in a Row

Now Playing: Woman's Pregnancy Documented in Time-Lapse Video

Now Playing: Baby Pandas Make 1st Visit to Playroom

Now Playing: This Giant Seal Is a Smash in Tasmania

Now Playing: Elementary School Crossing Guard Dresses Up as Buddy the Elf to Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Now Playing: Daredevil Captures Amazing Scenery at Yosemite

Now Playing: Festive Tortoise Rocks His New Christmas Attire