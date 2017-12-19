Unsettled weather will hassle holiday travel, winds increase in California

More
Just as firefighters start to get the upper hand on the wildfires in Southern California, more gusty, erratic winds are coming from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles on Wednesday into Thursday.
0:41 | 12/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unsettled weather will hassle holiday travel, winds increase in California
All right time now for a look at your weather on this Tuesday morning. Tyranny fares another extreme drought in Southern California Los Angeles has seen less than one inch of rain. In ten months the Thomas fire north of LA is now 50% contained in we've learned a cooking fire at a homeless camp is now blamed for starting the fire. In Riverside County as well as the one in Bel Air. As for the nation's temperatures there mostly moderate today a storm is bringing rain and thunderstorms from Texas. To the Carolinas through tomorrow Atlanta we'll see 64 degrees Miami 82.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51879687,"title":"Unsettled weather will hassle holiday travel, winds increase in California","duration":"0:41","description":"Just as firefighters start to get the upper hand on the wildfires in Southern California, more gusty, erratic winds are coming from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles on Wednesday into Thursday.","url":"/US/video/unsettled-weather-hassle-holiday-travel-winds-increase-california-51879687","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.