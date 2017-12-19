Transcript for Unsettled weather will hassle holiday travel, winds increase in California

All right time now for a look at your weather on this Tuesday morning. Tyranny fares another extreme drought in Southern California Los Angeles has seen less than one inch of rain. In ten months the Thomas fire north of LA is now 50% contained in we've learned a cooking fire at a homeless camp is now blamed for starting the fire. In Riverside County as well as the one in Bel Air. As for the nation's temperatures there mostly moderate today a storm is bringing rain and thunderstorms from Texas. To the Carolinas through tomorrow Atlanta we'll see 64 degrees Miami 82.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.