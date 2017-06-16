Unsolved double homicide of Maryland teens 'not a random act': Police

More
Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were found shot dead the night of June 5 in a parked car, Montgomery County police said.
4:01 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unsolved double homicide of Maryland teens 'not a random act': Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48088658,"title":"Unsolved double homicide of Maryland teens 'not a random act': Police","duration":"4:01","description":"Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were found shot dead the night of June 5 in a parked car, Montgomery County police said.","url":"/US/video/unsolved-double-homicide-maryland-teens-random-act-police-48088658","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.