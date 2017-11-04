Transcript for Update on the San Bernardino elementary school shooting

I am can't we weren't signings and you know in front of the police station with an update for you on each shooting yesterday at north park elementary school. Those of you following this story you know the yesterday just after ten just before 1030 end. 53 year old center Anderson walked into the school told the front desk there he had to drop something off for his wife. Karen Hughes a special education teacher. He then walked in to the classroom authorities say and shot and killed her. Also in the classroom were fifteen special education students. One of them cotton cross fires was also killed yesterday. I can happily reports you know this afternoon we have learned that elderly was also shot it's now. Still in stable condition hospital but authorities say he's doing relatively well he's in relatively good spirits considering everything happened. He is out now is watching cartoons for debris on its investigation. Authorities searched Anderson's home yesterday perhaps use all that video swat team straight there. We know that they seized some electronic items from home. They also sank that they did not find a suicide note but they did find a note that Anderson. Standard piece of paper. Talking about the fact that he needed closure and it and feeling dis respected. Authorities point out that they do apple Anderson. Advancements now on the other going to response to see. What kind of correspondence was not because Smith's family tells us that she had basically gone into hiding. Estranged husband and married just three short months about a month ago they separated she didn't feel safe. If she wanted her space from police also think at this point it's purely speculation but they are hearing from Smith's handling. That her husband center Anderson accused her of being unfaithful. And that is now part of their investigation. She talked about problems compared with her friends that she never reported to the deaths at the school which is why. Let him just want to the Astor. They knew who he what he'd been there before. Authorities with the school districts say he'd been unknown to the front desk. And escorted. Into the school. We've also went harassment worked for ten years in this school school district should chip in north arsonists fifteen. She has four children and they are all adults and they all accounted for. Anderson when this happens Anderson was not painfully when. Authorities are digging interests that he learned they work and maintenance worker he also at one point eight. Astor. He does out. Four prior arrests and those arrests include weapons domestic violence and fast but it's important to note that there were no convictions and all of that. This school security measures in all of this were followed again this is according to the superintendent. What we learned is that center Anderson initially tried and of the school through a side door but it was locked. And so that funnel him into the front desk where he had to interact with other people let me see that as part. Of their security measures. We also want to point out that they do have a crisis team on hand right now. They will be there for the kids north park elementary school will be closed throughout the week they won't open again and tell Monday. And I just spoke with the police chief and he said that this community is incredibly resilient of course everyone knows what happened with this team Bernanke terrorist attacks. And this community has been under a lot of stress and they're seen the way that they're coming together we learned that when these kids were evacuated from the school. It was a relatively good manner for the children they were holding hands they were put on buses but they were taken to a safe location so that they could all be accounted for. I spoke with a plea should he told me that. Keep people out there taking a photograph of every single child that got on the flat documenting. Their names and their ages and their plaster. We also have learned a little bit. About what that classroom look like we know the classroom is called you want as in boy whined and it was really close to the front office. And they say that mr. Anderson walked in without work and just started. Shooting reliance there are bullet holes in the walls. Desks certainly just a horrific scene for investigators but. Especially for those young children inside and fifteen of them pastor. And it was a mixed grade they had first graders all the way to fourth graders because as a special education classroom. So again this is update here from San Bernardino again authority saying all security measures were followed and so right now they're big question is. Why this happened what was the straw that broke the camel's back so they're digging deep into this couple's relationship. Trying to figure out exactly what led center Anderson to do this was he unable to find his wife. And and other places that what he had to go to the school. So will be here will be at the police department will be back over at north park elementary school for the rest of the day. We're hearing from Karen Smith's mother as well she's saying that she knew. That her daughter was aware something was wrong so her daughter tried it out of this marriage trying to keep herself safe she actually been hiding out leaving even with her children. And commuting. To work here in Stamford did you know at north park elementary school so. Again as I mention they said the priest and this is a very resilient community and they are going to do everything they can't. To make sure that these kids can be whole again continue to live their lives in Woodward its knees Stanford dean health.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.