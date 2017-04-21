US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange

More
U.S. authorities have been engaged in discussions over whether to seek charges against founder Julian Assange, according to a source familiar with the matter.
0:40 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange
And the Justice Department is considering charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for revealing sensitive government secrets. The Obama administration has declined to seek charges for the Washington Post says federal prosecutors may now go after us honest. On everything from conspiracy to theft of government property. Just last month WikiLeaks released thousands of documents that appeared to unveil certain CIA cyber espionage tools. Attorney general Jeff Sessions said his arrest is a priority as they crack down on leaks. Whenever our case can be made. We will seek to put some people in jail. Assange remains holed up at Ecuador's embassy in London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46933084,"title":"US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange","duration":"0:40","description":"U.S. authorities have been engaged in discussions over whether to seek charges against founder Julian Assange, according to a source familiar with the matter.","url":"/US/video/us-authorities-debating-charges-wikileaks-assange-46933084","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.