Transcript for US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange

And the Justice Department is considering charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for revealing sensitive government secrets. The Obama administration has declined to seek charges for the Washington Post says federal prosecutors may now go after us honest. On everything from conspiracy to theft of government property. Just last month WikiLeaks released thousands of documents that appeared to unveil certain CIA cyber espionage tools. Attorney general Jeff Sessions said his arrest is a priority as they crack down on leaks. Whenever our case can be made. We will seek to put some people in jail. Assange remains holed up at Ecuador's embassy in London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.