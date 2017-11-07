US conducts successful intermediate range missile intercept test

More
It was the 14th successful test of the system.
2:02 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US conducts successful intermediate range missile intercept test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48576216,"title":"US conducts successful intermediate range missile intercept test","duration":"2:02","description":"It was the 14th successful test of the system.","url":"/US/video/us-conducts-successful-intermediate-range-missile-intercept-test-48576216","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.