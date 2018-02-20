Transcript for US figure skater Nathan Chen talks plans after Pyeongchang

Hey folks back up here with ABC news and we are here with naif bin Shannon from teen Kellogg obviously to use a bronze medalist medalist. In team figure skating and all I'm pretty good guy and phenom. Obviously everybody's talking about your free skate. But going into it I heard that your family was really emotional when everybody was crying before what was going on. Yes they heard. My brother almost never cries apparently was crying before that. Of those Sicily touching and it's one fascinating to have them here at the Olympics. Watching me supporting me and they've been you know really since they once decided skating. It's an awesome to see that you know there's. Incredible. It's another to some of overstating the case in which. So what meeting was happening with your brother almost never cries your mom who's obviously been there every step of the way it suddenly here. There a motion to just pouring out of them. Yes I thought see what they what exactly was going through their lines but might know that they just loved me you know unconditionally and there's so so product names. So popular I was there competing it's you think they're worried. I think I mean definitely after the short program like I'm sure that they were really worry about what I was gonna do. They were just happy that I was there in person when it. Did you get to see them after this case I did actually. I have your full. Not really actually him as he that is really happy you know there. Just you know having a good time. See you had a pretty miserable experience your first couple times out on the ice you know in the teens gate and then you're short program. That night before the free skate he said you were up stealing all night and barely slept. What was going through your mind. I mean I was really disappointed official program. Ten really really hard for this event and that's you know not roads and vision of what I'd done leading up into the event. I mean at that hat that moment others. How and I was here like you know really upset about a half months later we'll have to focus on to mark Mars and you day. I've already started this you know is doing it can't just you give up now on the an Angel long program I was I was are so low in the rankings that news at. Bob Kinney for meets not worry anymore and just. Well all expectation expectations go and usually join us off on the acts you know had nothing to lose at that point one let's just go out there that are due myself as it was like and just really enjoyed my Olympic. Students and get back here quad throw the cans and one sack but before needed any point that night we like. Why am I doing this and eighteen years old and my whole life had to go to college ticketed on all the stuff like maybe it's important anymore. Yet as luckily it was a moment whereas like it was a really to think I was more that I couldn't I didn't to have any confidence myself. Meant another thing that hasn't going to be able to pull out anything if I have with my long program. Those extra programs actually easier the long programs those like wolf I can you awful a short how to pull off along. After about like arrow will again like I had nothing to lose here and my heart started I have to finish. This one it's. To put all that aside and casino. Du skating because I am so fasten it. It what point did you design. That you're gonna add an extra quite 66 squads. I had been planning six months for a little bit however it was never successful practice I didn't think that. You know logically be a Smart choice going into the locker rooms that's if I was you know higher up in the placements. Well as more in contention for a medal. What I fear you know these guys probably before bonds and it's likely to safer with four pods as well I probably would have been would have been fine but. And at that point again I have nothing Italy isn't even if I hadn't noticed something practice I was like well if I don't to successfully is something of lowered in the rankings or anything. If anything you'll just you know. Along an opportunity to to try again. Do you have to tell the judges before hand you're in an attempt 613 he'd just gotten it we don't have to I mean there. Is that officials to let them know you general plant layout but. At the end of the day as long as you fall the right deceased king rules can really or so did you tell objectives and anybody know. But coaches generally wherever he was this exactly an 85 or six this. Happens decent exit. See you but in the program did you decide are just gonna do another one horror before even desired to cut enacted now I knocked it out way before hand however if I was like if I'm a Kennedy mistake on one of these jobs. It's going to be hard pick up the rest that's off the fault with the rules of along programs. Since everything was slanting afternoon I was landing everything and all kind of you know found the place in Iowa for the Los botanists like acting. I can legally do this only in size at what point did you think. Along killing is this is. Not until and really and it just moves like. Checklists every element. How losses super hyper aware of every element more than using ever how does. A releasing experience and coming out was really happy that I was able to to solve the what's that that in this don't just. When we had in January you said that your goal to minimizing pressure which was obviously enormous coming in Europe. Cover corn flakes boxes before you even skate in the Olympics you had you made into a superhero yet he's an amazing Super Bowl promotion that. You said the key to not buckling under pressure was not to think about and to think about the little elements not big ones. But looks like he did think about the big things going it. To some degree I mean actually bringing up Kellogg's something that I really. Felt connected to you there that are message. One it's getting started and to his. What gets me started and Phillies just focusing on the little little goals. So that I don't get overwhelmed by the Beagle and although the quads are our big goals. It is attacked us on the program and I think the whole long program has won one big piece that'll just overwhelming it'll. You know just make me too you know is it really is little overwhelmed me. And so doing the program outside I think of as one element as a time in the same way that I approach my days. Or the whole tax seasons one and one goal as time I think that's what happens from program I was. Focusing too much on the big picture not on what I needed to do to accomplish each element and you know that definitely. To think faded credited on the short and long we're something's. Pacific that make you think about the big things was it. The fact you've been so heavily promoted the fact you're just eighteen that you know everybody's saying they think can win. All I'm and I really put the pressure on myself and really what I'd done in the so postal programmes by Timbaland anyone but myself. And I mean I did what I did and it's not anyone else that forced me to do that way. And that is ultimately is a good learning experience knowing how to come into competition like this feeling to edited and it's reassuring to know that I. Felt that way and still could do great long program. You know I'll just use that from a future come to some cities this make. They contend hungrier or does it make a pinch and as we talked about in January think. Maybe we'll go to college after filming you were talking about it. I mean it definitely would love to go to college but lately it's used to flee you know highly sites now especially since I didn't becomes everything that I want to accomplish here. Muscle have a lot more that I want to accomplish in my career and when it went into in these next for years the perfect can you go to college and be at the skater at this level. Ideally a single. I want I wanna try that see see how locking that's a heck of a multitasking. Wow. I veto very wary wanna go to school and graduated I gotta ask for did you don't line right yet so we'll hear about the causes and until next month. Lets you literally already applied all of the allies ask very internationals and really makes you are applying for college has become schools. Suddenly. Could Honda had him. What was your essay about. Who is sort of about skating that. Non aspect of white accomplishments are actually it is not like journey to experience the friendships. It's mind going into this remote we will like that's all they can handle at that time efficient and had a couple of extra things don't play cops. You take a break and you go home. Lol I'm gonna have a world championships in about a month and a half and then I'll go on tour the some chosen. Sensitive to recover relax. What was the atmosphere like. If you were sitting next he'd scored so high he sat there in the winner's seat for a long time like it was probably a couple hours amongst the I was funnel what was it like. We're all really leaves you done and everyone in their basically did throughout and really get along programs I think we're all really satisfied really proud of ourselves. However you used your name dropping down on the placement science and is not an ideal feeling but at the same time you know you did you jog to the buses because in. You're really proud of the guys so that you know can had a view and you know you respect all the what that they put in it is really happy that you know your partisan. After your attitude going in you're in seventeenth place and then you got to fifteen score which is. Pretty stunning personal glass house at any point while you were sitting in that you know winner's circle thing. Rethinking. Natick and pull this off. Yet as a small part of me that thought I could possibly pulled that place is really depended on what these other guys did an ad. I know that they've done an amazing programs and if they did that and they'd be way ahead of me. However they had you know they're all human the only estates those. I was I was hoping it'd make mistakes but I was thinking possibly back a simple but as I thought of escape I need you know how an outside company down but. I'm again Osgood out of them and it's this is an obvious an amazing opportunity you've completed this. Sylvie. World the world championships are in a month yet to take a break to get some time off. Not he's among business if a long time defensively got us maximize. Obvious that it recovered accident healthy for worlds but. Cycle he said. Thank you all for watching we have we have our fans ask people Kellogg's here who have facilitated this interview or I think Nathan Chan as well I'm not gotten with ABC news. You're gonna see this guy skate. In another month at the world championships and you will see him 20/20 two invasion of clean look single.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.