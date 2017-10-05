Transcript for Utah community stunned after recorded death of 16-year-old girl

X shocking that a rate year old neighbor Tyrell Krstic and have thoughts of suicide. I wish they would come over only entity known and talk but impress Christian know that he's not alone. And I wasn't desperate cry feared screaming I'm not alive and sent them all. So yes so both of them know as to rail lives across the street from the prescriptions. And thought highly of his mother. Restrictions now in jail booked for murder the sixty year old neighbor girl according to Liu jock county sheriff Chris Dixon was with a girl in a remote canyon area. He allegedly can fast help in the girl get supplies and was whistler when she hanged herself. And investigators say he filmed her doubt to see what it was like to die but a former prosecutor now defense attorney says this isn't a murder case. In this case the most this young man is guilty of this reckless and they've. Everything else. You have the intervening events. Of the young girl making her own Decision Day for. And Morgan says Chris Dejan many of provided a means for that happened but he didn't do anything directly to cause served out. That's for the courts to decide see the neighbors or prescription. Are now those who know both teams are just trying to cope with this tragedy. I wrote literary. Broken heart broke her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.