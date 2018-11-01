Transcript for Utah police release dashcam video in wild highway shootout

Who have made a stop. Based on an individuals that they have had represented to that they had a weapon has used that web. And officers tried to figure out the driver's next move as he stops on I fifteen near spring bill. Our total Gallup more Gimenez is wanted by need by police for firing his gun in public the ships as deputy C both his hands during the stop but then. He injured the handle back in. And immediately comes back dealt with the gun and starts to shoot back at that the officers. Okay. Okay. He initiates gunfire towards these. The sheriff says deputies shoot about fifty times the suspect takes op. Nearly a half mile away a motorist is shot in the shoulder from a stray bullet. Another driver's window is also shot out so the individual citizen that was injured. Was shot by law enforcement at least by police vehicles follow gala more Gimenez as they head north on interstate fifteen a deputy. Passes in and stops at the university parkway exit near or under and waits. And we're not Wendell other individuals to get back into the public. With his wife says the deputy takes out his automatic weapon as Gallup more Jimenez approaches and fires 27 times. The suspect is we think wounded at this point. Despite all the firepower he still alive but he's a rusted and he later learned of this past. He had just left Colorado. Where he had shot another individual in the back three times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.