Transcript for Utah rescuers inadvertently find family that was stranded for 2 days

The entire family is safe and back at home here in Colorado. After an ordeal back tested their strength and confirmed their fate. But soon rough weather move through. The river became a dangerous force and our boats got stuck on the boulders. We get swept under the boulders there's terrifying the family had no choice but to ditch their routes and hike for health. Their dog on the journey to all stuck in the wilderness ports unites. We had enough fit different they are two. They had medication that was running out and you know we just can't. Did know where it ditto. Despite the uncertainty one thing with constant it's a remarkable their Fe. And basically said god. Can you give us a hand here. We're out of options. And right then liked the calvary honestly within two minutes. This chopper comes. Flying into our little branches and. As soon as I saw the helicopters are like crying and it's and so. Happy and I used to sing now my friends when that helicopter came in just knowing that so many new that we are there are needed help was. Encouraging. Ironically the chopper wasn't intended for that it was flown to find someone else who was stranded the U before car here. No time yet to unpack from a journey centered on perseverance. And prayer. You talk about an answer prayer. I didn't get much more profound are obvious and now. Since Jay is a pastor he feels there may be some lessons learned from his family's adventure in May share them with his congregation. Sometime soon. In Bailey Mark Stuart Denver seven.

