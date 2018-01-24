Transcript for Vandal damages Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

Born and raised right down the road Al staff in the grounds keeper around here is one of the nice usual rank guys you'll ever meet and a broader fifth. I was and the final thing in removing you know for that scene of vandals tire tracks through each field of dreams drove these. Affable man to profanity I'm very easy go on mild manner and I this. Are a lot of work the group. Truly dies after warm Temps in recent rain what police think was a larger vehicle maybe a truck. These rupture four inches deep toward deep tracks into the pitcher's mound the infield. In the outfield the coroner went on the field of the worst part the sprinkler systems water main might have been smashed to which can't be checked until Temps warm up. Al can barely begin to estimate the damages but that's repairs won't come cheap. Work you'll likely have to do himself without the help of insurance. The first negative call in church agent. No there's no coverage at this from the buildings. Really but don't. He's have been left with little more than tread marks to go on. There are no security cameras in no one was working at the time incidents like this are Roy is hard to investigate. It. Is most likely a Rand Elden. Act somebody just had a lack of judgment at that moment and thought they were doing something funny or for whatever reason even after repair work is done. This vandal may have likely left a permanent mark. Fields owners are thinking about installing security measures and now locking the breach gate to keep people out after business hours. People come for so many miles. And now for the bitterness hinted in Norman we don't wanna do that. But they may have too if they want to guarantee this field of dreams. Stays entry.

