Vandals deface New York City synagogue with pink swastika

New York City police are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video defacing a Manhattan synagogue by spray painting it with a pink swastika.
1:10 | 10/26/17

Transcript for Vandals deface New York City synagogue with pink swastika

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

