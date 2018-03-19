Transcript for All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified

Students at Florida International University return to school today for their first classes since tragic bridge collapse. A memorial at the bridge is growing it includes six crosses honoring the six people killed. When the span collapsed the final victim. Brendan brown field was identified Sunday today the university community and the public here. Being asked to pause at 1:47 PM. To mark the moment the bridge came down for now the street will remain closed.

