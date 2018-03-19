All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified

More
FIU President Mark Rosenberg named Brandon Brownfield, a married father of three, as the final victim to be identified after Thursday's catastrophe.
0:30 | 03/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
Students at Florida International University return to school today for their first classes since tragic bridge collapse. A memorial at the bridge is growing it includes six crosses honoring the six people killed. When the span collapsed the final victim. Brendan brown field was identified Sunday today the university community and the public here. Being asked to pause at 1:47 PM. To mark the moment the bridge came down for now the street will remain closed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53847127,"title":"All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified","duration":"0:30","description":"FIU President Mark Rosenberg named Brandon Brownfield, a married father of three, as the final victim to be identified after Thursday's catastrophe.","url":"/US/video/victims-miami-bridge-collapse-identified-53847127","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.