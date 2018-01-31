Transcript for More victims of sexual assault confront former US Olympic doctor at sentencing hearing

More than fifteen new victims confronting doctor earlier Nasser back in court forever lost big piece of my child safety to disputes. The sports doctor now facing sentencing for sex crimes from when he was working at an elite gymnastics club in Michigan. Because now we are all here and ready to make sure. You never see outside of prison walls again. Last week a different judge already sentenced to Nasser to essentially spend the rest of his life in prison. And the fallout has been split. The entice your board of USC gymnastics ordered to resign by the US Olympic Committee complying Wednesday. At Michigan State the school president and the athletic director also stepped down. Prompting the board of trustees to appoint former governor John Singler as the new interim president also on Wednesday. Excuse me as you please. Which drew protest from some students. It is nothing more than symbolic. There's been no student or snap her back to comment on this vote. Meanwhile in Washington the Nasser scandal led to new legislation passing a bill to prevent future predators from abusing young athletes. Each of the public servants who heard our voices. And for the bipartisan support of the style ads for a death sentencing so far at least 57 victims have to read their statement in court and lawyers say many of them. Where inspired by the more than 150 women who came forward earlier. It was vicar ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.