Video Appears to Show Cop Shooting Man Walking Away

More
A police dashcam video released five months after a Texas officer shot a black man appears to show the man walking away as the officer fired, and the man's lawyer says he was not a threat.
0:33 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video Appears to Show Cop Shooting Man Walking Away
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44449335,"title":"Video Appears to Show Cop Shooting Man Walking Away","duration":"0:33","description":"A police dashcam video released five months after a Texas officer shot a black man appears to show the man walking away as the officer fired, and the man's lawyer says he was not a threat.","url":"/US/video/video-appears-show-cop-shooting-man-walking-44449335","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.