-
Now Playing: New York City Plans to Deploy Extraordinary Assets on New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: 3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat off Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: Sledgehammer-Wielding Man Steals Thousands in Jewelry From Kohl's
-
Now Playing: Video Appears to Show Cop Shooting Man Walking Away
-
Now Playing: Missing Great-Grandmother, Child Found Alive in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake
-
Now Playing: Police: 200 Descend on Philadelphia Mall in 2nd Night of Violence
-
Now Playing: Friends Mourn 'Vibrant' DC Yoga Teacher
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Death of DC Yoga Teacher Charged With Murder
-
Now Playing: Times Square Visitors Destroy Bad Memories of 2016 on Good Riddance Day
-
Now Playing: 'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Tune In Tonight at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: 'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Tune In Thursday at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
-
Now Playing: Chaos and Confusion at Malls Across the Country
-
Now Playing: Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Soon
-
Now Playing: Good Riddance Day Celebrated in New York
-
Now Playing: Trump Tower Lobby in NYC is Evacuated
-
Now Playing: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
-
Now Playing: Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Mall Disturbances
-
Now Playing: Yoga Teacher Missing Since Christmas Day Found Dead