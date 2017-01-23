Video of Marchers Giving Atlanta Police High-Fives and Hugs Goes Viral

Video posted to Facebook by the Atlanta Police Department showing protesters at Saturday's Women's March giving officers hugs and high-fives has gone viral, racking up over 4.5 million views.
0:29 | 01/23/17

Transcript for Video of Marchers Giving Atlanta Police High-Fives and Hugs Goes Viral
