-
Now Playing: Video of Penn State pledge chugging alcohol shown in court
-
Now Playing: 'I'm in D.C. so Joaquin didn't die for nothing,' says Parkland student
-
Now Playing: Sacramento victim's grandmother asks for justice in police shooting
-
Now Playing: U.S. Army veteran deported to Mexico
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
-
Now Playing: Doorbell camera captures woman's home fire ordeal
-
Now Playing: Will March for Our Lives get Congress to act on gun control?
-
Now Playing: HS students marching 4 days to Paul Ryan's office for gun restrictions
-
Now Playing: Wife of man accused of fleeing to Mexico with teen speaks out
-
Now Playing: 2 firefighters killed responding to deadly crash
-
Now Playing: Groundhog under fire as winter weather continues
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's attorney reacts to Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: First lady stays in Florida amid Stormy Daniels scandal
-
Now Playing: Man with armor, gun arrested at train station
-
Now Playing: Will Trump publicly react to Stormy Daniels interview?
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' attorney on potential legal jeopardy
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels breaks silence on alleged Trump affair
-
Now Playing: Research shows that 23% of people with insurance may be overpaying for prescriptions
-
Now Playing: Millions across the Midwest are digging out of the snow
-
Now Playing: An urgent manhunt continues for a man suspected of attempted murder in Colorado