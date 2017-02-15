Transcript for Video purports to show NYPD officer using Taser on pregnant teen

Second or seventeen year old building was always there with taser she screamed out I'm pregnant. There was anything that he's he's easy to it was more than Apple's. They can Antony. I think I know cops handled it were gaining strong and so those. Entities and. And escalate C out of hallway outside her apartment hiding around. To. Wakefield section. Police responding to a call on the third floor below resident alerted them to a fight between rays aren't as boyfriend and her sister's boyfriend who are Brothers. Officers went to rest Daria would let them inside her apartment. Yes I was visiting red. Well with the recent housing mess that. Just stay right where is the warming. That's confusing and in nineteen T Aggie putting contingencies. At the beginning of the clip you can see a plainclothes officer edited cat struggling to take for Zaria into custody. And then. Then he sees uniformed officers restraining. Did you hear pot. Sorry it was taser don't write torso her right hand Aubrey Hancock. Here's to the taser. That was an announcement. But according to the criminal complaint police salaries Ariel shot the police officer to the door for. And threw herself on the floor held her arms and sat on him refusing to be handcuffed and in doing. Just what. Resisting and and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.