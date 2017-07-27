Video shows border officers seem to encourage, or at least, permit, teen to drink liquid meth

Family lawyer says officers pushed Cruz Velazquez down a dangerous path, but the officers have denied any wrongdoing and remain on the job.
1:13 | 07/27/17

Comments
Now the last case is about to get one last chance to bluff his way out of his predict. To prove what's in the bottle is not drugs as the family lawyer who took us through the video. Crews no points but had to bottled. And she makes the gesture that we associate with. To drink. Now watch the male agent pieces drink another. You see them exchanging glances and smiles because they know what's going on. This is a game in which. He's being played with by these officers. They want to see what his reaction it's their plane. And they think it's funny from. Perry only their claimed he always thought it was just Jews but test will show that what crew swallowed what was in the bottle was more than 100 times greater than a typical dose of methamphetamine.

