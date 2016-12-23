Video Shows Fort Worth Police Officer's Controversial Arrest of Woman, 2 Daughters

More
The officer seen in the video has been placed on "restricted duty status" as an investigation into the incident continues, said the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas.
3:00 | 12/23/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video Shows Fort Worth Police Officer's Controversial Arrest of Woman, 2 Daughters
Around her if my life. If you aren't. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44373793,"title":"Video Shows Fort Worth Police Officer's Controversial Arrest of Woman, 2 Daughters ","duration":"3:00","description":"The officer seen in the video has been placed on \"restricted duty status\" as an investigation into the incident continues, said the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas. ","url":"/US/video/video-shows-fort-worth-police-officers-controversial-arrest-44373793","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.