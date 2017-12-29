Transcript for Video shows police rescue of baby

Only channel two action news was there when baby Nolan came home from the hospital Thursday fired themes he's. Shaking needing one top his ordeal started ten hours earlier after police say he was kidnapped from his great grandmother's house by Georgia Arnold. Mom Brittany Jackson told us Arnold was getting back at her for breaking up with him she said Arnold first followed her to a gas station where he stole her car. He came things don't do do you believe he gave us and why hours company gay or paying for. The game feet apart. Police say he then took the baby and for two hours this search was on hounds. Karim. DeKalb county police tracked Arnold to this house on hillside avenue apparent don't. Her out. Police body cameras captured baby Nolan to rescue. Kindergarten through normal second Slater you can hear the officer try to comfort the child okay. He's trampling. And the lakers'. Even asking if he's hurts there wouldn't hurt in that video you conceded may be shaking. Oh. It. Here are important. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and then reunited with his mom had been found and and he home.

