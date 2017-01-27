Video Shows Truck Crashing Into Public Bus in Upstate New York

More
Several Centro passengers in Syracuse sustained minor injuries, police said.
1:01 | 01/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video Shows Truck Crashing Into Public Bus in Upstate New York
Rule. It's. Wouldn't it have been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45097356,"title":"Video Shows Truck Crashing Into Public Bus in Upstate New York","duration":"1:01","description":"Several Centro passengers in Syracuse sustained minor injuries, police said.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-truck-crashing-public-bus-upstate-york-45097356","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.