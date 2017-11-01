Transcript for Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer

Since gathered at a vigil in Orlando to remember a police officer gunned down in the line of duty. A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of murdering master sergeant Deborah Clayton. Authorities say the suspect marquis Floyd shot Clayton after she approached him in a Wal-Mart parking lot Lloyd was already wanted in another murder at the time. A reward for information leading to his arrest is now up to 100000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.