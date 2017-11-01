Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer

A vigil was held for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Tuesday night, and in the Wal-Mart parking lot, shoppers laid more than two dozen bouquets of flowers, teddy bears and candles in a makeshift memorial.
Since gathered at a vigil in Orlando to remember a police officer gunned down in the line of duty. A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of murdering master sergeant Deborah Clayton. Authorities say the suspect marquis Floyd shot Clayton after she approached him in a Wal-Mart parking lot Lloyd was already wanted in another murder at the time. A reward for information leading to his arrest is now up to 100000. Dollars.

