Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will More A Virginia man is accused of holding his girlfriend and their two children against their will for more than two years, authorities said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will

Now Playing: First responders surprise kids at camp

Now Playing: Northwest heat wave wreaks havoc on land and in the air

Now Playing: How the new Amazon meal service stacks up

Now Playing: Lottery players have chance to win two mega jackpots

Now Playing: Dalia Dippolito accused of plotting prison break by drone

Now Playing: Body believed to be missing mom found in Grand Canyon National Park

Now Playing: Conrad Roy's cousin speaks out after texting suicide sentence

Now Playing: Michelle Carter sentenced in texting suicide case

Now Playing: Tourists allowed to return to Outer Banks islands

Now Playing: Boeing test flight draws a plane over the US

Now Playing: Northwestern professor wanted in Chicago slaying

Now Playing: Heavy rains, flooding wreaks havoc across US

Now Playing: Woman sentenced in texting suicide case

Now Playing: Children affected in YMCA chemical leak doing much better

Now Playing: New survey reveals surprising number of adults fail to buckle up in cars

Now Playing: FCC cracks down on company's robo-calls

Now Playing: Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai

Now Playing: President Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in West Virginia

Now Playing: Michelle Carter sentenced in texting suicide case Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49036995,"title":"Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will","duration":"1:20","description":"A Virginia man is accused of holding his girlfriend and their two children against their will for more than two years, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/virginia-man-charged-allegedly-holding-girlfriend-children-49036995","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}