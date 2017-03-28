Virginia man makes low-cost prosthetics for animals

More
Derrick Campana is helping animals walk again by making low-cost prosthetics for animals in need -- from miniature ponies to goats, dogs and even elephants.
1:30 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia man makes low-cost prosthetics for animals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46425015,"title":"Virginia man makes low-cost prosthetics for animals","duration":"1:30","description":"Derrick Campana is helping animals walk again by making low-cost prosthetics for animals in need -- from miniature ponies to goats, dogs and even elephants.","url":"/US/video/virginia-man-makes-low-cost-prosthetics-animals-46425015","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.