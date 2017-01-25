Virginia Mother and Children Found After Being Reported Missing

Police say the family was found safe after disappearing under "suspicious circumstances."
0:33 | 01/25/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia Mother and Children Found After Being Reported Missing
Breaking news from channel seven. Are you witness news. And we begin this half hour with breaking news we've just learned on mother and her two young children. Went missing in Virginia have been found safe. Police say 29 year old Monica land paying her nine month old daughter and seven year old son were located in an adjoining states. Investigators also now saving left on their own free will. A fire broke out in Monica lamb things home just hours before she and her kids were reported missing on Sunday.

{"id":45041107,"title":"Virginia Mother and Children Found After Being Reported Missing","duration":"0:33","description":"Police say the family was found safe after disappearing under \"suspicious circumstances.\"","url":"/US/video/virginia-mother-children-found-reported-missing-45041107","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
