Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl

More
David Eisenhauer, 20, pleaded no contest to murder, kidnapping and concealing a dead body in connection to the murder of Nicole Lovell in 2016.
2:09 | 02/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52966845,"title":"Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl","duration":"2:09","description":"David Eisenhauer, 20, pleaded no contest to murder, kidnapping and concealing a dead body in connection to the murder of Nicole Lovell in 2016.","url":"/US/video/virginia-tech-student-pleads-contest-killing-13-year-52966845","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.