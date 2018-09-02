Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl More David Eisenhauer, 20, pleaded no contest to murder, kidnapping and concealing a dead body in connection to the murder of Nicole Lovell in 2016. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl

