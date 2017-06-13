Wall cloud forms in Minnesota

More
Thunderstorms form a massive "wall cloud" in Minnesota.
0:30 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wall cloud forms in Minnesota
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48006013,"title":"Wall cloud forms in Minnesota","duration":"0:30","description":"Thunderstorms form a massive \"wall cloud\" in Minnesota.","url":"/US/video/wall-cloud-forms-minnesota-48006013","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.