-
Now Playing: New Warnings About Hidden Playground Dangers
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Investigates Playground Equipment: What Parents Should Know
-
Now Playing: Warning for parents as summer approaches
-
Now Playing: Fifth-graders use the latest technology to change a fellow classmate's life
-
Now Playing: Growing outrage over Bill Maher's racial slur on live television
-
Now Playing: Wild shootout at a gas station convenience store in Texas
-
Now Playing: Security ramped up in Manchester for the Ariana Grande benefit concert
-
Now Playing: Rare tornado rips through a Canadian town
-
Now Playing: Minnesota State Patrol pilots rescue stranded paddlers
-
Now Playing: Tearful Kathy Griffin admits mistake but remains defiant against Trump
-
Now Playing: Wild shootout leaves 1 dead in Texas
-
Now Playing: Putin speaks out about election hacking ahead of Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: Alligator strolls across South Carolina golf course
-
Now Playing: Football star takes plea deal ahead of trial for first degree rape: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Friends hold makeshift graduation for classmate on house arrest: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Teen's allegation of rape against football star divides Alabama town: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Teacher overhears teens looking up the definition of rape: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Friend says teen 'wasn't fully conscious' when she was left in bedroom: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Teens gather for night of underage drinking at high school party: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin vows she will not stop criticizing the president