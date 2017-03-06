Transcript for Warning for parents as summer approaches

Tonight too hot. A toddler severely burned while at a playground they start screaming the boy nearly two suffering second degree burns on the bottoms of his feet. A family friend saying he ran barefoot from a splash pad to a nearby play area with rubber mats it was just like. Let's not get his feet swelling and turning bright red the temperature at this Indiana park in the low heat. ABC news has tested playground equipment across the country this baby swing in Houston 138. Degrees. This swing in Phoenix 150. The black top same playground a whopping 185. Degrees last summer in Tennessee a fourteen month old hands blister on a slide. And in Indianapolis this then 22 month old suffering third degree burns on a slide. It doesn't take long. At 140 degrees a child can suffers second degree burns in just three seconds and get third degree burns in just five seconds. Experts say that parents should check to see if playground equipment or the ground is hot to the touch before children start to play and the children two and under are most at risk because of a delicate game. Adrian bankers ABC news New York.

