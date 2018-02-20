Transcript for Weapons cache found at home of Md. teen accused of bringing gun to school, police say

1 more note this evening what could have been another school attack was the plot foiled. A Maryland teenager this time arrested at school policing at a gun in his backpack and a knife in his pocket. School officer questioning eighteen year old all when Chan after getting a tip that he was armed. This nine millimeter in his backpack at home police found several more weapons including an AR fifteen style rifle post a list of grievances against fellow students.

