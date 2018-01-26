Weekend temperatures will be well above normal in central, eastern US

More
After one more cold day, temperatures will rise for the weekend.
0:38 | 01/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weekend temperatures will be well above normal in central, eastern US
I'm now for a look at your weather this track in morning. Stormy weather is still posing problems in the west radar shows rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. Advisory and warnings are in effect for the cascades the Sierra and the northern Rockies. That rain turned to hailed for a time in Oakland but quickly cleared up conditions today will be mostly cloudy. Today's high temperatures and low 64 in LA and of forty in the for Chicago in DC and in New York City actually 27 for Boston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52627052,"title":"Weekend temperatures will be well above normal in central, eastern US","duration":"0:38","description":"After one more cold day, temperatures will rise for the weekend.","url":"/US/video/weekend-temperatures-normal-central-eastern-us-52627052","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.