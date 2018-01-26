Transcript for Weekend temperatures will be well above normal in central, eastern US

I'm now for a look at your weather this track in morning. Stormy weather is still posing problems in the west radar shows rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. Advisory and warnings are in effect for the cascades the Sierra and the northern Rockies. That rain turned to hailed for a time in Oakland but quickly cleared up conditions today will be mostly cloudy. Today's high temperatures and low 64 in LA and of forty in the for Chicago in DC and in New York City actually 27 for Boston.

