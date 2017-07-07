Transcript for Whale trapped in Cape Cod harbor

In the eighteen foot whale stuck under Chatham peers rashes of round to escape. This was early morning Thursday as the hours passed onlookers gathered the whale now free. But still in the harbor. It's insane how much I see in your head wondering why is an here. It's pretty shallow water is a question at the International Fund for Animal Welfare spent much of the day trying to figure out. According to rescuers the will likely found its way into the harbor from Nantucket Sound. Sometime overnight scrapes are still visible around its dorsal fins attempts to guide him out fell short film bad for the poor guy but. Hopefully the gun bill that get him out back obscene he's gonna build them be okay you can see in the sky five video just how close the will remain Thursday evening to shallow waters. The idea that the outgoing tide would help. But as night fell and the onlookers begin to fade so did that hope. We found the tide carrying the marine mammal into oyster river further away from freedom in this shallow water in the channel like the reverend. Definitely is not not typical of onlookers turned to concern neighbors everybody's doing a good job keeping their distance from on the Lisbon a good effort to you know protect them especially protect them legacy here. I think so for his sake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.