Transcript for White House daily briefing: Syria, Russia and health care

They have at the end of today's daily white house press briefing with white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer taken a range of topics a lot of news to break down. Thank goodness you're here for our daily briefing breakdown joining me in Washington. ABC's political director Rick and science Rick has gone today man. Not bad I'd I think it's fair to say we didn't think we get into a defense of Hitler and his techniques during World War II. That Liza minute at a house. In the way that mr. Spicer hot the press briefing out. Yacht you know I'm not up for years I've had kind of informal rule that the Hitler comparisons only work if you're talking about actual Hitler. And I think to put it the the White House in the position of seeming to defend Hitler in any way. I don't think it's the direction they wanted to go I think the dramatic point they try to make is that there are certain rules and conventions of warfare. That even Hitler on the battlefield didn't engage it but the C flatly that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons. I think he is he's puts the White House and on tenuous historical territory and also tenuous public relations territory in in headlined I don't think anyone expected at a today now. And I think as you mentioned not certainly not the headline that the administration wants coming out of today when it got secretary of state Rex Tillerson. All unedited from Moscow on a lot of other things Kabila will let let's dive in right there at act comments came as a result of a larger conversation we're having about chemical weapons in Syria the White House is now pushing back. Against Russia saying they had new declassified intelligence that shows Russia. Was in fact arrested did you know that Syria and this aside regime was behind that chemical attack. This is the United States trying to isolate Russia say look look who you're aligning yourself with delight yourself with some of the worst act years. In known to the world Asad. Who according to this intelligence just use chemical weapons on his own people. I'm regimes like Iran those are that the kind of small club that Russia is aligning with this is designed to put pressure. On the Russians to admit to own up to 222 with the fact that it's odd use these chemical weapons that's what sparked the retaliation last week. I think also interesting on the as you hear from the White House that there is not. Consensus in the intelligence community that the Russians knew in advance that the chemical weapons were going to be used by sot. This takes on importance for a couple reasons one is that's the Russians that they took on ownership of this issue from the international community basically guaranteeing. To the world in exchange for leading sought alone from outsiders that he would not he's got weapons via the presumption that he'd gotten rid of most of the most potent of its chemical stockpile that of course didn't happen but the question of Russian complicity in in this is is critical. The secretary status thing it doesn't matter if it was just day in ignorance or a or complicity because of the same number of people are dead as a result. But it does have the impact on in terms of the reaction of the world community. And I think is interesting to say that there's no consensus in the intelligence community. It's a tacit admission that there are some intelligence agency some intelligence sources that are saying to the American government. That in fact the Russians did now and that takes that that kind of puts the story on another level in light of the visit today if secretary Tillerson the Moscow. It puts it on the level it also raises other questions right just about how this relationship will air ball looking forward. This administration I think the low back about mixed messages right what exactly is the strategy what is it we are seeking in Syria we'd these airstrikes. What are we asking for in rush out with Tillerson visit. Are we getting a clearer sense of what the US strategy it's when it comes to Syria. No and in the work from Capitol Hill for awhile as in if there is no US strategy towards Syria and you hear. Differing differing viewpoints differing standards for what it would take four US respond again and I think the White House has been struggling with this they seem to move the goalposts yesterday. Then move them back again and the clearest indication is just the chemical weapons those images that will. Provoke some kind of response but in terms of whether this changes the policy of United States government. About regime change you still have some mixed signals from prominent members of the administration secretary of state hell is insane to continue to believe that a political solution inside Syria. Is what has to happen when you're hearing from Sean Spicer of the UN ambassador at Vicki Allie also saying. That they they don't envision any kind of a political solution with a sawed in power that leads to a peaceful Syria so. I feel like the actions of this administration. As demanded by the side's actions have gotten ahead of the policy. And they're piecing this together that makes it hard to demand the Russians get on board because it's not there would you be getting on board war as we've talked about on that. It's firing those missiles is solve a decision as that is that's the easy part. That's a lot easier just to say this is in in targeted reaction to one particular action. A day and dancing with the policy is going forward. The easy part is now done and it's up to Donald Trump and his White House to figure out. With the stance of the government is what the threshold going forward is how involved they want to be in choosing new leadership since area. We saw there in the briefing there are some linkages to some other top administration policies that could come up. And could be seen as contradictory right if you if you want to take people from the brutal dictatorship and actions under their current leadership does that mean you should and help the refugees who are fleeing the violence under that brutal dictatorship does that mean the top Taliban. Actually goes against whatever this military policy is or will the ball to be it so. Lots of questions mr. Spicer face there I'm I'm not sure if we got a clearer picture about of a power gonna move forward. Thank you to even mention ice is of that equation which with the president in the white doesn't need to say that's the biggest priority in more than than fighting a thought would be in the side. If it is of course all the prices in check and serious so it is complicated stuff I agree that we don't have an explanation for what the actual policy is. And it does have all kinds of other implications and if you're gonna make Hitler comparisons. Then talk about the state of those refugees in the traveled and that you referenced what you see you gonna be able to say that the administration policy is that that that you should be killing those those children. But you can't allow any damage the United States that would be that the logical extension of this so. I don't think there's been consistency in this policy. In fact I'd say the policy is an inconsistency unpredictability. On the part of the president. That that may be a calling card but it makes it very hard to understand where this is coming from. The New York Times making I think a very Smart point today in a story saying the person whose voice is missing from this is president drop. He is the one they can sort out what the actual policy is in sort out the warring. Factions inside his his own administration and figure out how last week's reaction. A fits into a broader United States. Roles well on the implications and the uncertainty extends far beyond nasseria and that region we're talking a lot about North Korea today as well. After those airstrikes north Koreans basically that this justifies us. Bolstering our own defenses this is why we need nuclear weapons the US and move to strike group into the region there's escalating tensions and then of course mr. trump tweet it. About the north care Korean situation as well saying that China will help us the US will solve this problem. A lone. Do we have any idea about what our approach will be toward North Korea or how this sort of replicate the US further in that region. I think that we today was telling because it suggests that in the wake of the meeting with president she which wasn't all that productive. By any measure the president China last week. That the United States still sees China as the biggest player in North Korea and the EDS the president disabled it would alone but I think the message to China. To step up and to try to control. The over North Korea as China Citic to get them to be bigger players in this that's been that that the policy of administrations going back quite some time well before president out of office. But it's ours it how you actually get that done. Kim Jong-Il and Andy North Korean regime they appear to be acting up to get attention. And doubt that that's been the kind of varied response from members of the administration to say let's not give them any more attention than they deserve. But it's attention as real consequences and if they were to do something provocative involving a weapon knowing that they are nuclear power that's a game changer. And and I think Intel and his response to this saying. That that that's why they pursue nuclear weapons that's fine from his perspective but from a world stability perspective that's really problematic very quickly. Because for chemical weapons are are one thing and they're horrible and their band. Nuclear weapons in in in the provincial that is to deploy them to South Korea or elsewhere as a weapon of mass destruction that has much bigger consequences then attack on. On your own people as horrible as what aside it was. Let's talk about some news happening back here on the minds of millions of Americans. Health care. Whether or not this president can make good on his promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act we heard mr. Spicer there answering questions saying that actually comes to health care plan. They're getting closer every day. So what do we know about where that's Princeton. Well we know that members of congress are in town and that actually makes it easier potentially get a compromise because it sounds better. When you're conveying via the game of telephone what what what was in the package. Once you start to get their room and realized that everyone has to be on some particular package it becomes much harder. I think VP the White House is taking advantage of a bit of the calm all after the storm of health they're going down. But Republicans still want to repeal obamacare. And in some of the broad goals for a replacement that they they remain share goals and they realize how bad it is to be home for two week recess. Without having this legislative victory. Behind but I think any kind of rosy scenario around this overlooks the fact that they try it already. And he didn't get it in fact dating dating giving it to a vote because they knew they were gonna fail so something dramatic has to happen to change the politics of this to convince Republicans. To come together. On one policy it is are they weren't trying last time they throw something out that they thought they could get a majority in the house. They didn't yet it so I I just I won't be convinced until members are back in Washington. Actually looking at text of a potential compromise and start to count noses. Let's talk about immigration for a second now attorney general Jeff Sessions some of its remarks to customs and border agents. Talking about a new trump air out at immigration and we in this president ran on a strong strong border. Campaign a platform. Their adding 125. New immigration judges. Over at the next couple of years they are firming up and and you seem much more harsh punishment for those who do try to enter. Illegally it seems like the president is you know whatever you make at the policies he's making good on that campaign promise. Yeah and I in this it is an important point here on the that you come back to over and over again it's one thing that focus on what the president says. And one thing to focus over the president can't get done it's another thing to focus on what he's actually doing. And this is one of those concrete examples because the Justice Department has pretty wide leeway. In terms of how they prioritize. Criminal justice enforcement and the message from the top the message from the attorney general is this is a big deal. Crimes committed by immigrants and involving immigration law they will be taken very very seriously and sort of commit those kind of resources to that. The senate passes the cities and towns they have to they won't count it Sanctuary Cities to bring in additional judges additional Border Patrol agents. That is a very real very concrete tangible way to respond doesn't. A fact legislation doesn't mean you're getting a bill passed through congress. It doesn't affect us early something that's in your view by the courts as the travel ban is it is something that they can do with the discretion of the federal government enforcing current law. And I think the clear signal from attorney general Jeff Sessions it was kind of a crusader against illegal immigration in the senate. Is that this is a big deal in the trump Justice Department they are going to take it seriously and put more resources in that direction. A break at the top of that is to introduce any new policy in DC some of this to some extent to sort of low hanging fruit right the tough stuff. Is what to do we have folks like doctor recipients right on hundreds of thousands of people who are here most of who have only known the US as their only home. And there is no clear policy yet on how this government is going to handle them and their situations or their futures at sort of the tough stuff we had yet to get clarity. That's right the dock of recipients the so called dreamers people brought here as children by by parents who are undocumented immigrants generally. They so far haven't had any change to their status so the question of what you do to them long term the question of what you do it's undocumented immigrants who are in the country or outside of that category. Who haven't committed the violent crime who haven't haven't kept their noses clean some who were paying taxes and all down jobs those are questions that have to be settled by president trot he has said he would do so passionately. He'll get a lot of pressure from his base on it because that's not the policy is very controversial when it was this is in my present Obama. But you're right on the he's punt that he hasn't moved on it were here eighty something days into the first hundred. And that the folks who got that deferred action status the quasi amnesty call some Pavel legalized status to be able to stay here they still have it now that what they had under President Obama. President fop has not moved to change that he has said that he would take compassion into account we just don't know exactly what that means. If punts and I have to look back at look I know to some degree as Press Secretary at the White House the art of not really answering while answering is highly valued scale. And I think mr. Spicer doing the best jockey Kent but one answered particular stuck out to me because it was basically not an answer at all. And that has to do with the president's tax returns. We keep coming packet it again and again the president has yet to release any of his tax returns he was asked about the Tony sixteen returns which of course could not possibly be under audit right now. I'm mr. Spicer answered. By citing the previous audits and then saying that financial disclosures had been released but of course. President trumps financial disclosures were not really so we're very thin on. This is not a coherent position but it is a consistent position. And they've been consistent in their office station in incoherence on this point which is the say the White House position as it was during the campaign is that the president. Would would release his taxes when they are out from under audit as you say by definition. The taxes that he is just now filing would not be under although there are routine audits for presidents of the United States that never held back any release in the past. If president trump wanted to release his taxes he would release his taxes he would have a long time ago he is not releasing its taxes use these no way you can be cute about it. If found different excuses for it despite the promises during the campaign the fact is he does not want them released and until or unless he wants to change his mind on that don't expect to see them. I think it's great to the questions that it asked. But it did I I I would say on that I think it's important that. It'd be highlighted that he's the first president more than four decades not to release his taxes he is important highlight the financial disclosure forms only tell you so much. When they are filed and they haven't filed for the president for the vice president yet. There's things you can only learn from attacks from an actual tax form that can identify additional items about potential conflicts and potential holdings in debts. He's not gonna do it now I. But again they they are not coherent explanations because if if you want it to release his taxes is to be a great opportunity and millions of Americans during their taxes this week. They're not erotic yet neither is the president this would be the window and and it. But what better day though right that we can make a public clear what Saturday at state coming up. Well if it did this procrastinators out there are not among them I got my taxes generally. But yes there be lots of people doing over the next week. Recline are political director down in Washington DC eight lot with its talk to you thank you on. Thanks to you are watching as well and over abcnews.com. For more on all those stories and others they hear related flatness for now I'm on an Abbas.

