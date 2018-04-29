-
Now Playing: Trump welcomes Macron
-
Now Playing: White House Sapling Goes Missing
-
Now Playing: Are genealogy sites protecting your information?
-
Now Playing: Accused cop killer arrested after 4-day search
-
Now Playing: Pompeo says he had 'good conversation' about 'serious matters' with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans help 2 women pinned under car in Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: Tom Brokaw responds to sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Intense manhunt for man accused of killing cop in Maine
-
Now Playing: These doctors transformed into superheroes
-
Now Playing: 'Smallville' actress arrested on sex trafficking charges as NXIVM founder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: NXIVM founder Keith Raniere arrested on sex trafficking charges: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How 'Smallville' actress became involved with NXIVM: Part 4
-
Now Playing: What former NXIVM members say about Keith Raniere's attitude toward women: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Inside the troubled past of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman recalls being branded as part of joining secret society: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Investigators probing wreckage after deadly medical helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Veteran newsman facing sexual misconduct allegations from ex-colleague
-
Now Playing: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arraigned
-
Now Playing: Investigators reveal what led them to making 'Golden State Killer' arrest
-
Now Playing: Police officer killed in Maine may have been targeted: Sources