Whittier Fire scorches California

The Whittier Fire in California has been raging for over a week, burning 18,015 acres and is only 49 percent contained.
0:51 | 07/17/17

Transcript for Whittier Fire scorches California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48690652,"title":"Whittier Fire scorches California","duration":"0:51","description":"The Whittier Fire in California has been raging for over a week, burning 18,015 acres and is only 49 percent contained.","url":"/US/video/whittier-fire-scorches-california-48690652","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
